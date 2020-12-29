Fire department in Trumbull Co. ready to start administering vaccine to first responders

Right now, the vaccine is not available to the general public

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Coronavirus vaccinations are rolling out throughout the country, including locally. Right now, the distribution is still in the first phase, which includes first responders.

The Burghill Vernon Fire Department has gotten its first shipment of doses for first responders and will start administering them Tuesday morning.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.

Chief George Snyder said they received 150 doses to give to first responders.

He said they’ve been getting ready for this day for months.

The fire department will be the primary agency in Trumbull County to deliver the Moderna vaccine. In order to do that, it needed to make sure everything was in place and people were trained on how to handle the shot.