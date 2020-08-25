Fewer substitute teachers renewing licenses even though position still needed

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The kids are heading back to school. Teachers are going to call off sick at some point because of COVID or whatever else it may be. With all the changes this year and with concerns about the pandemic, we wanted to find out how schools plan to fill the gap when a teacher is off.

Hubbard is one of 22 districts in Trumbull County where substitute teachers could work. The Eagles will go back this Monday with some students in the classroom and others learning from home.

Some full-time teachers have voiced concerns about returning to school with COVID-19 as a risk. So what about the substitutes who aren’t required to come back?

“It’s been a little bit of an issue,” said Carlotta Sheets, human resources supervisor for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center (ESC).

Trumbull County’s ESC is in charge of providing substitutes for all 22 of their districts.

“We have had a little bit of a decrease in people renewing. We have had some people call in and explain that they live with a family member who’s compromised and as much as they’d like to come back they can’t do that,” Sheets said. “A number of our substitutes have their own health issues because of their own health conditions or their age or whatever that may be.”

They couldn’t give us an exact number of teachers who didn’t renew, but Trumbull County’s ESC still has roughly 500 subs available to districts.

“We’ve also had some of our substitutes, people that we’ve used at ESC, long-time loyal substitutes who have been on the phone saying, ‘I’m ready, let me back at it. We’re ready!'” Sheets said.

We also asked about virtual learning substitutes and what would happen if not enough were available.

“We’ll all evaluate that as it comes and certainly each district will make its own decision about how they handle those kind of situations,” Sheets said.

So just like with most other situations surrounding the uncertainty of the current school year, getting more substitute teachers might be necessary, but everyone is just doing the best they can.

“It’s difficult, it’s always difficult. We always want more substitutes, so certainly the pandemic hasn’t made that any easier, that’s for sure,” Sheets said.

Mahoning County’s ESC is also looking for substitute teachers. If you’re interested, just call the service centers and they’ll walk you through the process.