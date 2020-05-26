Federal grant to help older Ohioans impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The Department of Aging will use the grant to better assist area agencies on aging

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Aging announced Tuesday that it received a $1.7 million federal grant to help older Ohioans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will help the department and the state’s 12 aging agencies to:

Rapidly assess the needs of older adults, available services and the workforce available to

deliver those services; Enhance accessibility – including virtual access – of services across Ohio; and

Fight social isolation by connecting with older adults and referring them to available services.

“This grant will improve our ability to provide needed resources to Ohio’s seniors during this

pandemic,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“As we take on this public health emergency, I am deeply grateful for this federal grant and for the continued commitment of Ohio’s aging network to older Ohioans,” said Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “Their dedication and agility allowed us to secure this federal funding quickly and help many of our older friends and neighbors across the state.”

The Department of Aging will use the grant to better assist area agencies on aging. This will allow Ohio’s Aging and Disability Resource Centers to add capacity, extend operation hours and cultivate a richer pool of providers and resources.

For information about available assistance for your loved ones, find the agency serving your community at www.aging.ohio.gov.