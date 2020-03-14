‘Fear of the unknown’: Valley residents weigh in on coronavirus outbreak

While some people are trying to prepare for what could come, others are reminding them to be mindful

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Despite the COVID-19 outbreak and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s suggestion of using social distancing, people around the community are still out and about.

There is a mix of emotions.

“Don’t stop living your life. I mean, enjoy it. Don’t live in fear,” said Anthony Santangelo, of Boardman.

Some are not too worried.

“If I’m going to get it, I’m going to get it,” Santangelo said.

Others are still unsure of what to think.

“I think little by little, each day. Fear of the unknown,” one local person said.

On Thursday, DeWine banned gatherings of 100 people or more, but you can still go to grocery stores and other shops.

As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, people are rushing to stores to stock up on certain items.

“If you don’t grab it today it’s not going to be there Sunday,” the person said.

Panic buying has left some stores with empty shelves. While some people are trying to prepare for what could come, others are reminding them to be mindful.

“I think they’re taking a lot of other resources that people might need in the future. It’s good to be cautious and aware of what’s going on and what it could be,” Santangelo said.

“It’s the unknown. That’s scary no matter what but I mean you just have to be calm and take your precautions,” the person said.

The order to ban large gatherings also excludes restaurants, offices, airports, malls and hospitals. It also doesn’t apply to voting or religious gatherings.