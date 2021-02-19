Farrell COVID -19 vaccine clinic targets those within walking distance

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – As Pennsylvania health officials struggle to increase the numbers of people being vaccinated against COVID-19, community leaders in the Shenango Valley say accessibility has been a big problem.

A vaccination clinic was held Friday at Farrell High School with the expectation of passing out nearly 1,000 doses.

Organizers say a variety of providers, from hospitals to small-town pharmacies, are now allowed to offer vaccines, but some patients are reluctant to travel very far from home to get them.

“There’s nothing wrong with having the clinics in Greenville and the outlying rural areas, but to have something in town because we are a walking community, and we needed something for the citizens of Farrell and Wheatland and this community in general,” said Dr. Lora Adams-King.

School administrators worked with city leaders and owners of the Walberg Pharmacy Chain to host Friday’s clinic.

Patients are to return for their second round of vaccine on March 12.