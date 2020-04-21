Family Video handing out free masks in Greenville, accepting donations from community

Family Video said any extra donations will be given to charities in the community

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Family Video in Greenville is inviting the community to pick up free protective masks on Saturday.

Community members can drive up to the Family Video parking lot on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get the masks.

Masks will be first come, first serve and will be limited to two per household.

They are accepting mask donations to help replenish supplies. They are also accepting the following donated items:

Paper bags

Manila envelopes

Leggings,

Fabric

Interface

3mm cotton cord

Gas cards (for deliveries)

Elastic

Family Video said any extra donations will be given to charities in the community.

If you would like to donate, reach out to Mary Lynne Reimold at reimold1962@hotmail.com or 724-813-5934.