Facebook group turns into way to give back to local health care workers

What started as a social media trend is now putting smiles on frontline workers' faces

(WYTV) – Two women in the Valley are making goody bags for health care workers.

During the stay-at-home order, Morgan Haddox and Skylar Mackall started a Facebook group, Iced Iced Baby.

It started with a social media trend, the Ice Challenge, in which you deliver an alcoholic beverage to someone’s house.

Mackall said the group started off with close friends and has now expanded to close to 500 members.

Organizers said that’s when they had the idea to sell koozies and wristbands, and whatever proceeds they get will go toward the goody bags for health care workers.

“It’s all for the health care workers,” Haddox said. “We just want to continue to give back to them. Like I said, there’s multiple essential workers but right now, they’re probably the ones with the biggest struggle. So we just want to show the appreciation, and we appreciate how much they are doing for us and the time that everyone is really in need.”

Haddox and Mackall are still planning to pass out more gift bags to health care workers. If you would like to donate, you can visit their Facebook page.