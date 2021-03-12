Events in the Valley slowly making comeback after long year of cancellations

Even with a few new practices in place, customers and businesses alike are just glad to be getting back to some sense of normalcy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – One year ago, COVID-19 was just hitting the Valley. In its wake, event after event was being canceled. Today, we’re starting to see signs of reversal.

The Mahoning Valley Home Builders Association (HBA) is currently hosting the 70th annual Home & Garden Show at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The show looks a little different this year. Everyone has their temperature taken when they get inside, organizers are keeping the limit at 150 people in the building at a time and the aisles have been made wider to help with social distancing.

“I think it’s very safe here. I think you stay away from people and you’ll be fine. Walk around, enjoy yourself,” said Silvia Vanhorn, of North Jackson.

But even with a few new practices in place, customers and businesses alike are just glad to be getting back to some sense of normalcy.

“Right now, it’s nice to get out of the house too but just to see the products, what’s available, where things are going,” said Ken Mohr, of Struthers.

“Just looking around, wanting to walk around, get out of the house,” Vanhorn said.

“We’re all out here, we’re all wearing our masks, but we can go out and we can greet everybody and see everybody again. It’s been a hectic year and it’s just great to be out here with the crowd once again,” said Glenn Gault, with Gault Heating and Cooling.

“I wanna show everybody our family business!” said 6-year-old Gavin Gault.

With people having spent a lot of time in their homes this year, the show is a great place to explore.

“So many different products to go in your home and that’s where people are spending their time right now,” Glenn said.

But even with the excitement of the show’s return, people are reminding the community to still stay safe.

“Getting out and seeing people and socializing a little bit, but I think the main thing is we all still have to be very careful,” Vanhorn said.

“Be careful and follow what they’re telling you to do and the safety guidelines. I think we’re on our way through this. I think it’s almost over but don’t tempt it,” Mohr said.

“I’m tired of this COVID stuff!” Gavin said.

The show is going on Friday until 8 p.m. If you can’t make it, it will still be going on this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.