Essential worker ‘thank you’ signs raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank

You can buy the sign online and it'll be delivered directly to your lawn

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local companies have teamed up to say thanks and help those in need. Their fundraiser is already taking off.

Driving around, you can’t miss the appreciation for the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs thanking essential employees like health care workers are hard to miss.

Impression Media and MDI Studios wanted to use it as a chance to give back.

“Kind of put together a fundraiser that would both bring awareness to our frontline workers and raise some funds for the food bank,” said Michael Hagyari, co-owner of Impression Media.

The idea was initally sparked by a conversation Hagyari had with his mom about his sister, Tracy Rogozzino, who is an ICU nurse in Trumbull County.

“My mom wanted to kind of bring some awareness to how hard she was working and everything she was going through, so she had asked me to put together a sign,” he said.

Hagyari’s wife thought others would be on board, so he reached out to Brandon Giovannone at MDI Studios, who launched the website MVCovidSigns.com.

The website has been up just shy of a week but already, they’ve been able to raise more than $2,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I don’t think we have a goal, we just want to continue to raise as much as we can and bring awareness to how much we appreciate the essential workers and the hospital staff, and doing everything they can and exposing themselves to what some of us have the freedom to avoid,” Hagyari said.

You can buy signs through the website at $10 apiece. Net proceeds from each purchase go to Second Harvest, but there is an option to donate more.

The signs will be delivered directly to your lawn to practice social distancing.