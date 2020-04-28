Emergency officials deliver PPE for more than dozen Trumbull Co. nursing homes

Late last week, the EOC received seven pallets of PPE from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials at Trumbull County’s Emergency Operations Center are doing what they can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus at long-term care facilities.

“This is the most material, most PPE we’ve pushed out in one day over the last four or five weeks,” said Bazetta fire chief Dennis Lewis.

Late last week, the EOC received seven pallets of PPE from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

All of it is going to nursing homes and other health care, extended and congregate living facilities.

“It’s a high-risk area, so making sure that the workers there, the individuals that are in and out of there delivering the services at those facilities, they gotta have PPE,” said Howland fire chief James Pantalone.

Chief Lewis is in charge of logistics at the EOC. He said most of the county’s previous shipments from the state national stockpile were also given to those entities.

“I know it seemed bad, but we didn’t have the supplies to give them. Now that we have it, we are really helping them out with giving all these supplies, PPE to the nursing homes,” Lewis said.

On Tuesday, the materials were picked up by folks at the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

“Just trying to get supplies to where they need to go,” said Isaac Carrino from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

The supplies were then delivered to more than a dozen nursing homes, including O’Brien Memorial.

According to the state department of health, as of Thursday, O’Brien Memorial had 16 residents with COVID-19. This is the most recorded at any one facility in Trumbull County so far.

“I feel like it’s somewhat of a responsibility. I’m healthy for the most part, so if I can get out and help people out, then all the better,” Carrino said.