‘Emergency mode’ will be lifted in Mahoning County next week

Emergency operations will soon be scaled back, as health care providers have enough PPE, according to the county EMA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This will be the final week the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency operates in an emergency mode for the coronavirus.

It has received enough personal protective equipment and fulfilled all orders it has received for them.

The EMA sent out an additional package to first responders last week. This week, it sent a package to long-term care providers.

“We are just now starting to get in our gowns, so we will have gowns going out this week as well to our providers that have been in desperate need,” said EMA director Dennis O’Hara. “That has been the biggest gap we have not been able to fill through this.”

Those items will be distributed Friday and may continue into the beginning of next week, then the emergency operations will be scaled back.