Emergency Management Agency asking for donations for health care workers, first responders

MAHONING CO., (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency is looking for help collecting protective supplies for use by local health care workers and first responders.

“What we’re doing right now is assessing the most priority needs of facilities, where they are at the bare minimum, so that we can fill that gap as best as possible,” said EMA director Dennis O’Hara.

He said the county has now received two shipments of personal protective gear from the Strategic National Stockpile, but he admits it’s nowhere near enough to meet the needs of all local providers.

“I have also requested additional resources from the state of Ohio because we are surging and we are in the top tier in the state. I have submitted an additional request for the state of Ohio for additional PPE.”

O’Hara said the EMA is collecting donations of protective masks, gowns, gloves and other supplies so they can be redistributed.

“At this time, what we’re trying to do are close gaps — immediate gaps for facilities that don’t have masks or have a burn rate of maybe a day or two, where they’re going to be out of masks, gowns or gloves, etc.”

Those who can help are asked to call or email the agency at 330-599-5351 or email donateppe@mahoningcountyoh.gov. Please do not drop off supplies at the EMA office.