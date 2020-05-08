Elkton reports ninth coronavirus-related inmate death

The death of 56-year-old Michael Brookwalter is the ninth death attributed to the coronavirus in the prison

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that another inmate has died after contracting COVID-19.

The death of 56-year-old Michael Brookwalter is the ninth death attributed to the coronavirus in the prison.

Brookwalter reported to the prison’s Health Services Department on Monday. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of fever and low oxygen saturation. While there, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He passed away Friday morning.

The BOP reports that Brookwalter had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Brookwalter was serving a 210-month sentence for the sexual exploitation of a minor and enticement of a minor, and he had been at Elkton since September of 2018.

According to the prison’s union president, Joseph Mayle, 47 inmates are in quarantine, 81 are in isolation, 17 were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, six are on a ventilator, and 50 staff members were affected.

Forty-three inmates were determined to be eligible for release or transfer last week after an order by the Attorney General, who is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the prison. Those inmates were being moved to halfway houses or full-term release, though they have to quarantine for 14 days afterward.