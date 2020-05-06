Elkton prison reports another COVID-19 death

The victim was 70-year-old James Druggan, who was serving a sentence for distributing child pornography

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Another coronavirus-related death was reported at the Elkton federal prison in Columbiana County.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the victim was 70-year-old James Druggan. He reported to the Health Services Department at the prison on Sunday, and he was transported to a local hospital after low oxygen saturation.

While at the hospital, Druggan tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He passed away on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports that Druggan had long-term, pre-existing health conditions.

He was serving a 120-month sentence for distributing child pornography and had been in custody since February of 2015.

Several inmates are being transferred out after an order by the Attorney General, who asked that prison staff identify high-risk individuals who would be eligible to be moved or released. It comes after an outbreak of COVID-19 at Elkton, which is linked to eight inmate deaths.

According to the prison’s union president, Joseph Mayle, 49 inmates were in quarantine, 74 were in isolation, 19 were hospitalized, seven were on a ventilator and 50 staff members were affected.