ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The numbers of inmates and staff at Elkton Federal Prison who have tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up Sunday.

There are 50 inmates and 38 staff members who have tested positive, according to the BOP website.

The number of inmates has increased from the 35 who tested positive Saturday. The number of staff has remained the same.

There are no new deaths at the prison, keeping the total at 6, who were all inmates.