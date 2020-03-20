East Liverpool gives care packages to families in need

About 200 care packages of food and other items were distributed to people from out of City Hall

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of East Liverpool gave back to those in need Friday.

About 200 care packages of food and other items were distributed to people from out of City Hall.

A drive through was designated so people could drive up, get the care packages and go home.

Local grocery stores donated gift cards so families that have been affected by the virus can purchase goods.

Many businesses and a food bank gave non-perishable items for the care packages.

“We’ve gone through a lot of cars and people. Hopefully, this gets people through the weekend. We’ll see what we can do next week,” said Mayor Greg Bricker.

Mayor Bricker hopes to lead by example and encouraged other communities to pull together and push forward.