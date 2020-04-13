Drive-thru testing to begin in Austintown; map shows route

Testing will be done in the back parking lot of Austintown Elementary School on Idaho Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another drive-up testing site opens this week in the Valley.

About 200 people have already signed up.

Drivers will need to enter from Raccoon Road, near the public library branch. There will be traffic cones lining the route.

Drivers will be tested as they wait in their cars and then leave using Idaho Road.

Patients need to go through a pre-screening process, which includes online registration with QuickMed and a TeleHealth screening (330-476-2260).

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last week, about 500 people got tested at Roosevelt Park in Campbell. Roughly 20% were positive for the virus.