Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held at Canfield Fair

Patients must pre-register in order to be tested

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be held this week at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

People who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested at the drive-thru clinic on Thursday and Friday.

Pre-registration is required for testing. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at noon on Friday.

To register, visit www.quickmed-uc.com or call 724-734-5235 or 330-759-0085.

Patients who have pre-registered must enter through Gate 8, off of State Route 46. They will be directed to the government building, where the testing will be held.

All patients must stay in their vehicles.