Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Warren

There was a line of cars outside of Packard Music Hall Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing wrapped up in Warren Monday. There was a line of cars outside of Packard Music Hall.

“There’s a lot of people getting it. They have the symptoms but they don’t have it,” said Alex Morrison, of Niles. “I had to check it out.”

“I just want to be sure because I got heart conditions, I got lung conditions and I just want to be sure that I’m safe and everything,” said Daniel Bianco, of Lordstown.

Robert and Phyllis Laird also came out. Robert is a cancer survivor with a weakened immune system.

He said several people suggested he get tested, but he did it mostly for Phyllis’ peace of mind.

“What we’re seeing is that the trends of positives are trending down, so that’s a good thing,” said Lena Esmail, CEO of QuickMed Urgent Care.

The City of Warren teamed up with QuickMed Urgent Care, Cornerstone CM, Inc. and Ten Healthcare to offer the drive-thru testing. It’s the fifth one that’s been offered in various Mahoning Valley communities.

“Very overwhelming response,” Esmail said. “We’ve tested over 3,000 patients from start to finish when you include the urgent care testing that we’ve done. We’ve had a lot of positives come back, we’ve been able to identify some isolation areas of outbreak.”

People who would like to be tested need to preregister and have at least two symptoms of the coronavirus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Medical workers and first responders must also have two symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is suspected of having COVID-19.

There is a charge, but it may be covered by insurance.

Testing will continue in Warren Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can preregister at QuickMed-uc.com. If you have any questions about the testing or the process please call 724-734-5235.