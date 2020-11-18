Dr: Testing negative for COVID doesn’t mean you can go to a holiday party

(WYTV) – With Thanksgiving next week, people are having to make tough decisions about their plans. With that in mind, doctors say testing negative for the coronavirus is not a green light to go to a holiday party.

Tests can give you a false negative. One reason is the accuracy of the test. Another is the results can come back negative if you’re tested less than 24 hours after exposure — before the virus shows up in your system.

“A negative test does not get you out of quarantine,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “If you have an exposure potential — so if you may have been exposed or you know you’ve been exposed — the quarantine period for 14 days stands no matter what your test may tell you. There is no way to test out of quarantine.”

Doctors say getting tested is still important for contact tracing. It lets other people know they might have the virus to, hopefully, slow the spread.