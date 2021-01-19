Dr. Rachel Levine to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. in May 2020. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Levine is speaking at a press conference Tuesday at noon, which will be streamed live on our website. Check back here for updates.

Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force, Cindy Findley will also announce the expansion of vaccine distribution and changes to the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Levine was recently named to President-elect Joe Biden’s team as assistant health secretary. She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an addition 5,341 positive cases of COVID-19 and 77 new deaths since Monday’s report, when a two-day total of 10,068 new cases and 202 more deaths was reported.

That brings the statewide total to 777,186 cases and 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 78,481 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199 at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,569 of our total cases are among health care workers.