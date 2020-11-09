Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,035 new cases, 40 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 234,296 cases and 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 6,311 positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 4,035 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 234,296 cases and 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 2 and November 8 is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 7 and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 8.

On Monday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine discussed COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Dr. Levine encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 5,629 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,455,856 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 353 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,975 of our total cases are among health care workers.