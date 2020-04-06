Dr. Acton praises local hospitals for response to prison COVID-19 outbreak

"Those folks have performed admirably," she said of the doctors and staff at three area hospitals

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, commended local hospitals during a press conference Monday for responding well to an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Acton mentioned the outbreak of coronavirus cases at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.

She praised Salem Regional Medical Center, East Liverpool City Hospital and Mercy Health in Trumbull County specifically for stepping up as those patients started coming in.

“Those on the frontline have been doing an outstanding job,” Acton said. “Those folks have performed admirably.”

She said Ohio hospitals have been working together to make sure no hospital is overwhelmed by a particular outbreak.

“I’m very, very proud and optimistic about how we are responding.”

Acton said her heart goes out to everyone affected by the outbreak at Elkton prison, saying they will do everything they can to help.