Dr. Acton lays out 5 part plan for living with coronavirus in Ohio over next 18 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohioans will be living with COVID-19 prevention measures for the next 18 months.

“We are building an extensive response and recovery plan and network,” she said at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The five part plan she laid out as scientists work to perfect antiviral treatments and eventually a vaccine includes continuing social distancing.

.@DrAmyActon lays out 5 part plan for future:

1. Social Distancing

2. Testing

3. Contact Tracing

4. Isolation and Quarantine

5. Excellent treatment — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 21, 2020

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” Dr. Acton said.

Dr. Acton reiterated that the next 18 months will be a slow return to normal life in Ohio starting with the lowest risk activities.