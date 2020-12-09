‘Don’t cancel Christmas,’House majority leader writes to Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf

Benninghoff made the plea in release he sent out Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – In anticipation of more mitigation mandates expected to be announced by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, asked the governor to not “cancel Christmas.

Benninghoff made the plea in a release he sent out Wednesday. His remarks, in part, appear below:

Gov. Wolf, do not cancel Christmas. Do not use your executive order pen to devastate lives and livelihoods. Government mandates will not cure COVID-19 and unilateral shutdowns will not create personal responsibility. Nine months into this pandemic, we know overbroad government orders do more long-term harm than good, economically, emotionally and mentally. Pennsylvanians are smart and compassionate. They are capable, and deserving of celebrating Christmas. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff

Governor Wolf announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is expected to announce more restrictive COVID-19 mitigation efforts as cases rise throughout the commonwealth.

