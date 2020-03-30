Dollar General to give discount to first responders, medical workers and Guardsmen

Those workers can just present an employment badge or ID at any Dollar General store to get the discount

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn (WYTV) – Dollar General announced Monday that a discount will be provided to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A 10% discount on qualified purchases will be given to medical workers, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.

Those workers can just present an employment badge or ID at any Dollar General store to get the discount.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount is being offered through April 30 and will be evaluated and possibly extended after that, depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vasos said.

In addition to the discount, Dollar General is providing a 30 percent coupon to workers for their private brands and investing $35 million for bonuses for many workers in stores and distribution centers.