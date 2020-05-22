Doctors and patients need to adjust to ‘new normal’ as new protocols set in place

Now, both physicians and patients will have to get used to wearing masks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As businesses begin the process of opening up again, so are local doctors’ offices.

Although elective procedures had been canceled for the last two months because of the pandemic, services at hospitals and doctors’ offices are slowly returning to normal.

However, Mahoning County’s medical director admits things may be a bit awkward as physicians and patients both have to get used to wearing masks.

“It’s different than what we’re used to but I think to be able to safely open these practices, all parties have to wear masks. The waiting rooms need to be appropriately spaced or have people wait in their cars. The cleaning process has to happen,” said Dr. James Kravec.

Still, Dr. Kravec says patients shouldn’t be afraid of going to see their own doctor or the hospital and risk ignoring potential medical problems.