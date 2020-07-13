Doctor says face shields shouldn’t replace masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

More and more people are choosing to wear shields over masks in the summer heat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Americans “mask up” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a new trend is emerging with more people wearing clear, plastic face shields instead. We asked a doctor if it matters which one we choose to wear.

Masks and shields have really become the look of 2020. Time and time again, health experts have pleaded with the public to wear masks during this pandemic.

But what about face shields?

They’re most commonly worn by health officials, but more and more people are choosing them over masks in the summer heat.

Dr. Jim Kravec, Mahoning County medical director, said face shields add an extra layer of protection, especially in a hospital setting, when worn with a mask.

However, he said shields shouldn’t replace masks altogether.

“Really, the rationale is it doesn’t block the spread from you to someone else as well as a face mask does,” he said. “As far as blocking incoming droplets, if there’s no bottom covering or side covering of [the shield], it’s not as good as well.”

Kravec said there’s still a lot of research being done on this topic, but from what health experts know right now — and based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — face shields should not be worn by themselves unless there’s a bottom and side covering.