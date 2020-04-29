Do I have to wear a mask in Ohio? State clarifies after confusion

Employers must provide written justification upon request for why employees are not wearing masks if it is requested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Lt. Gov. Husted cleared up confusion about Ohio’s face covering policy at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 press briefing.

“Face coverings are required while you are on the job,” Husted said, but there are some exceptions.

Exceptions:

when employee is prohibited by law or regulation to wear face covering on the job

when against documented industry best practices

when not advisable for health purposes

when it violates company’s safety policies

when employee is alone in enclosed work space

when there is a practical reason why an employee cannot wear face covering (ex: working in extreme heat, need for streamlined communication)

Employers must provide written justification upon request for why employees are not wearing masks if it is requested.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says that Ohioans have come into this following the rules and they hope the same things happens with these new guidelines. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 29, 2020

“When you are a customer in an Ohio business you should wear a face covering. You should do that, but you are not required to wear a face covering,” Husted emphasized.

The Ohio Department of Health also outlines best practices: