Dining differently: Some changes you might see when going out to eat again

Each restaurant has to decide how to follow the guidelines in a way that works for them

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Friday, restaurants across Ohio will be allowed to start outdoor dining but before they start serving customers, there are some precautions they’ll need to put in place.

Like other places reopening, restaurant employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Tables will have to be separated by at least six feet or barriers must be put between them.

“Everything is already spaced out, at least six feet each table,” said Chook Alberini, with Stonebridge Grille & Tavern in Boardman.

“I’ve got six tables out there right now,” said Saki Manias, with Phoenix Fire Grill & Bar in Canfield. “I’m not going to force the issue to fit any more.”

Some restaurants are taking reservations, while others are choosing not to.

“If we want people to come in and wait on the waiting list, they’ll be sitting in their cars and wait for us to call them when to come up,” Manias said.

Restaurants are also taking other steps like adding sanitizing stations and wearing gloves when needed. The way servers wait on customers will also be a little different.

“You won’t see a server bringing ketchup, or mustard, or cheese, or salt and pepper to a table physically. They will be in a portion cup,” Alberini said.

While restaurant employees say they’re excited to reopen and get back to work, they’ll also be glad to see familiar faces.

“There’s a certain thing about working in a restaurant that we all miss,” Alberini said. “I miss our guests. I’m not going to be able to hug anybody. I’m a hugger. My hugging days are over for a while.”

For those who do decide to dine out, restaurants are asking for your help with one thing.

“Please be mindful to people trying to provide you a service and trying to make this transition easy for people getting out of their houses,” Manias said. “We’re all doing whatever we can so our lives can get back to normal and the economy goes back up and what not.”

Restaurants can open patios and outdoor eating spaces Friday. Dine-in will be allowed starting May 21.