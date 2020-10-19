DeWine: Vaccine coming soon; next few months will be tough

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Speaking at Burke Lakefront Airport Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said a vaccine is coming soon and what we do now will determine what the next few months look like.

DeWine addressed the surge in virus cases in the state. There have been a total of 183,624 reported coronavirus cases in Ohio and 5,075 deaths.

Monday, we are at 1,154 hospitalizations statewide. On Oct. 1, it was at 700. That’s an increase of 65%, and the most hospitalizations since at least Aug. 1.

“It’s a more precarious time. As it gets colder, people are inside more and there is more spread,” DeWine said. “People are sick of wearing masks and distancing, but we can see the end of this. A vaccine is coming.”

DeWine said hospitals will able to sign up to receive the vaccine beginning Tuesday, but he did not reveal of a timeline of when the vaccine will be available. He said nursing home residents, first responders and health care professionals will get it first.

“We have a few months ahead of us. It’s going to be tough,” DeWine said.

Masks will keep schools, colleges and businesses open, DeWine reiterated.

“Shutting down the economy is the last thing we want to do,” he said.

