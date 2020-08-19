DeWine updates Ohio travel advisory list

Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay

This week, Texas and Alabama have been removed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health updated the state’s coronavirus travel advisory list.

This week, Texas and Alabama have been removed, leaving the following states still under the travel advisory:

Florida

Idaho

Mississippi

Nevada

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine