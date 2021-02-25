DeWine: Sports and entertainment venues can allow 25% indoor capacity, 30% outdoors capacity

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” said DeWine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that sports and entertainment venues can start allowing people again, under certain restrictions.

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said sports and entertainment facilities will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions.

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” said DeWine.

WE CAN'T WAIT TO WELCOME YOU BACK TO PROGRESSIVE FIELD!!!!!



We will host 30% capacity for April home games.https://t.co/Ht7uLG8ZMd pic.twitter.com/ReWWvX6LkG — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 25, 2021

Ohio’s coronavirus infection rates have slowly been declining over the past weeks.

Some of the facility requirements for reopening will include:

Mandatory mask wearing for employees/customers

Spectator pathways that allow for social distancing

Seating in pods of no more than six people, recommended to be of the same household. Seating pods must be separated by at least six feet

General admission (lawns, standing room, infields) will be allowed as long as masks are worn, and 6-foot distancing can be marked/maintained.

DeWine also said guidelines would be released soon in regards to events like proms, graduations, fairs and the like.