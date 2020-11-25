DeWine, Ohio Department of Health name chief health opportunity advisor

The position was created to help advance health equity in the state

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud named the state’s chief health opportunity advisor Wednesday.

Jamie Carmichael will be taking the position. It was created to help advance health equity in the state.

This comes after recommendations by the COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minorities and underserved communities.

In the new position, Carmichael will work with DeWine’s Equity Advisory Board, state agencies and stakeholders to reinforce the governor’s commitment to make Ohio a model state for justice, equity and opportunity.

“I am committed to finding solutions to counteract disparities in health outcomes for all Ohioans,” DeWine said. “I am pleased to have Jamie join the team at the Ohio Department of Health to focus our efforts in this crucial area.”

Carmichael has been the deputy director of public affairs for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services since 2016. She also led the Office of Behavioral Health Strategy.

Before that, Carmichael spent a decade in the Department of Job and Family Services, where she worked on policies involving workforce and minority health.