DeWine: Ohio could see first batch of vaccines around Dec. 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state could start seeing the first batch of vaccines around mid-December.

DeWine announced that after a phone call with other state governors and the White House, he expects Ohio to start receiving vaccines around Dec. 15.

“We’re in the process of planning that out,” DeWine said. “It’ll come out to us in different batches from then on, and we’ll be getting it out.”

AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective.

On Nov. 19, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

On Nov. 16, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

DeWine did not say which company would be providing Ohio’s first batch.