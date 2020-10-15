DeWine announces new list of travel advisory states

Those entering Ohio after travel to those states are advised to quarantine for 14 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – There are eight states on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s travel advisory list this week.

States with a positivity rate of 15% or higher are put on the list and include:

South Dakota – 23.6%

Idaho – 23.5%

Wisconsin – 21.1%

Iowa – 18.8%

Wyoming – 16.7%

Kansas – 16.6%

Nevada – 15.7%

Indiana – 15.6%

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the Ohio Department of Health ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity.

The advisory is for those traveling for business or leisure.

Ohio is currently at 4% positivity.

Mississippi is shaded gray this week because the state is showing reporting irregularities with the data for total tests reported in the past week and a positivity rate can’t be calculated.

The travel advisory list is updated every Wednesday.