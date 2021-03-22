DeWine announces changes to allow more visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In an updated health order, Gov. Mike DeWine announced more changes to the allowance of visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

During his Monday briefing, DeWine reiterated that assisted living facilities need to follow the current Ohio order, but nursing homes need to follow the Ohio order as well as the federal regulations set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“So, we have worked hard to align the Ohio orders with the federal guidance for nursing homes, to keep it clear, make it simple, and encourage visitation,” said DeWine.

General visitations guidelines include:

Visitor screened for virus at front door

Visitor log for contact tracing

Visitors Wear mask, wash hands, and centers need to keep up with sanitization

Visits scheduled in advance

Some of the changes DeWine announced today include:

Visitations are required, as long as criteria is met

Vaccinated residents may have physical touch with visitors while wearing a mask

Visitations in residents’ private room

30 minutes minimum visitation time

Expanding list of examples of compassionate care visitations from four to nine examples

DeWine also stated that with the new health orders there would be updated testing policies in the facilities inlcuding testing vaccinated staff once per week, and unvaccinated staff twice per week.

For more information you can visit: Coronavirus.Ohio.gov