Department of Health extends Ohio’s curfew, establishes ‘Stay Safe Ohio Protocols’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – While Pennsylvania put more COVID-19 restrictions in place ahead of the holidays, Ohio did not. On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine instead issued a set of 10 protocols to follow through the new year and extended the 10 p.m. curfew.

“We cannot afford on the eve of a very safe and effective vaccination to further overwhelm our hospitals and health care providers with a holiday tsunami,” DeWine said.

The next three weeks will be critical in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

“What each of us does in the next 21 days is really going to set the tone, set us on the path, good or bad, for the next year,” DeWine said.

The two biggest takeaways from the governor’s briefing on Thursday were the 10 p.m. curfew extension through Jan. 2 and the announcement of the “Stay Safe Ohio Protocols.”

Stay at home Wear a mask Keep interactions short and stay apart Wash your hands Work from home Celebrate safe, celebrate small Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside your household Limit travel Keep weddings and funerals safe Enjoy safe holiday activities

“Look, I get it, none of this is easy, this is very hard on everyone. It’s human nature, it’s baked into our DNA. We’re social people, we want to be with friends, we want to be with family and I fully understand that,” DeWine said.

Doctors from across the state helped the governor share each of these 10 protocols, including one from Mercy Health’s Howland Primary Care facility in Warren.

“Consistent mask use will help reduce spread. It’s the simplest, most compassionate gesture you can make to protect someone else,” said Dr. Fareedah Goodwin-Capers.

DeWine said these protocols are really sensible steps that we all can follow. The basic idea is to stay home and stay safe.

The governor said we can get through this if we all work together.

“We can protect each other. I truly believe that you and your family deserve some normalcy. That’s what we all long for,” DeWine said.