Delta variant becoming most contagious, most common form of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain here in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control says 51% of all COVID-19 cases is the delta version.

“The delta variant is a concern, similar to the other variants, because we’re concerned it’s more transmissible and we’re trying to figure out if it causes worse disease or not,” said Dr. Daniel Rhoads of the Cleveland Clinic. “But the big concern is the transmissibility is that if one person gets it, potentially they could spread it to more people.”

The delta variant spreads quickly among the unvaccinated and it’s especially tough on older adults.

People with this strain will have more headaches, sore throats and runny noses, just like the common cold.

Doctors say the vaccine will give you the best chance for protection and lower your risk for a hospital stay.

Hospital stays and case numbers overall are down, but some expect to see another rise this fall as the delta variant continues to spread.