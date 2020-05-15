Daycare reflects on time as pandemic center, excited to open for everyone again

The Boardman daycare said even though it will be closer to normal, there will still be many things that are very different

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Daycares in Ohio will be able to open again on May 31 but one in Boardman has been open this whole time as a temporary pandemic center.

When daycares reopen at the end of the month, they will have to follow strict guidelines, including limiting students in each classroom, taking temperatures and washing hands constantly.

But these precautions aren’t new to Crawling to Destiny Daycare.

“We were actually open as a pandemic center,” owner Hasheen Wilson said. “What that meant was we were servicing essential workers, so those people who were working at gas stations, or first responders or anything in between.”

After hearing about businesses reopening throughout the state, Wilson said he knew daycares were next up because people need quality child care, especially with parents heading back to work.

“We are excited with the opportunity to be able to service the community at large, and we don’t know full details of what that may look like but from what we’re hearing, it’s going to be a scaled-down version.”

There are still pros and cons to this decision because fewer students in classrooms means less foot traffic.

“There’s not enough childcare opportunities for people to get serviced so even with the decrease in numbers, it’s going to present some challenges in relation to the number of families that can’t be serviced,” Wilson said.

Tiffanie Bufford, an administrator at Crawling to Destiny, said with only six students per classroom when the daycare ran as a pandemic center, teachers had to change their techniques.

“It gave us a chance to reflect on some of our teaching strategies, and just trying to meet with our kids on a one-on-one basis and making sure that everyone that we have is excelling.”

Bufford said during this pandemic, it’s important to make sure your kids have a routine.

“We’re still doing everything to teach the kids, keep that going so that nothing changes for them, which is really our big thing is to make sure they have the same routine so with everything going on, they’re good.”