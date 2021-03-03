Dancing, games, mingling back on for weddings in Ohio as COVID-19 restrictions ease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The majority of COVID-19 restrictions for wedding receptions have been lifted in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine’s office confirmed.

In November, DeWine announced an order that prohibited dancing and games, and closed congregate areas at weddings. That order has been lifted, but masks are still required unless people are actively eating or drinking.

Couples and wedding planners are overjoyed at the news.

“I jumped for joy because I truly feel this is saving our industry,” said owner of Columbus wedding planning company Aisle & Co. Natasha Churches. “I’m very very excited for our industry and our clients.”

I opened some champagne.. not even gonna lie… we popped bottles. I FaceTimed at least 10 of my clients. We were crying. It has been a long road. Natasha Churches

Owner, Aisle & Co.

Along with the dancing, playing games, and mingling restrictions being lifted, Tuesday, the governor announced that events at banquet centers no longer have a 300 person limit.