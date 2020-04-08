Cuyahoga County has 3 times the COVID-19 cases, but Mahoning County has more deaths

The Department of Health recorded 28 deaths in Mahoning County, the most in the state

(WYTV) – Mahoning County again has the most coronavirus-related deaths in the state, according to the latest numbers released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The Department of Health recorded 28 deaths in Mahoning County. Although Cuyahoga County had more COVID-19 cases, it had less deaths at 23.

Mahoning County recorded 305 positive cases of COVID-19, compared to Cuyahoga County’s 960 cases.

Trumbull County recorded 126 positive cases, as of Wednesday afternoon, and eight deaths.

In Columbiana County, there were 71 cases and six deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

You can see an in-depth overview of cases on the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus website.