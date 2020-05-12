Customers play big role in restaurant reopen process, health leader says

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said it's up to all of us to be aware of the rules and follow them

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – As Ohio bars and restaurants slowly reopen later this week, local health officials are warning us not to forget we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

Under Ohio’s updated guidelines, bars and restaurants with outdoor patios can begin serving a limited number of customers Friday.

Dining inside will be allowed later this month — May 21.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said while businesses have new regulations to follow, it will be up to all of us to be aware of the rules and follow them.

“It’s with us, it’s among us but like I said, we need to take ownership of the measures that are being put in place in order to protect others and to protect ourselves.”

Tekac said owners, employees and customers should familiarize themselves with those new regulations.