Customers eager for curbside alcohol pickup in Mercer County

There's only one store in the county offering the service

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Saturday that select stores would begin making alcohol sales by phone and offering curbside pickup. Monday marked the first day.

Hopeful customers outside of Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Hermitage were left frustrated and confused when several of them tried calling to order, but said they kept getting a busy tone.

This store is the only in Mercer County offering curbside pickup.

“Just trying to buy a bottle for me and my wife, and nobody wants to answer their phone. I called over 500 times,” said Mike Curtician, of Sharon.

Customers were finally able to get through but were told it’s not same-day pickup. If you place an order, you’re given a time to pick up the next day.