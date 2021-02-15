COVID-19 vaccine opening up to more Ohioans on Monday

Patients will be asked to confirm that they have one of these conditions, but they don't have to specify which one

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to more Ohioans with preexisting medical conditions.

Ohio is in Phase 1B of the vaccination process. The first part of the phase started Jan. 25, opening up vaccines to Ohioans who have a developmental or intellectual disability plus a qualifying medical condition listed below.

Starting Monday, eligibility is expanding to anyone with one of the following conditions:

Sickle cell anemia

Down syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Muscular dystrophy

Cerebral palsy

Spina bifida

People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care

People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year

Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders

Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders

Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders

People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year

Alpha and beta thalassemia

Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients

Eligible Ohioans with one of the specific qualifying medical conditions can get vaccinated from a provider of their choice.



Ohio is not requiring any additional documentation or proof of eligibility, but providers may develop their own screening and monitoring procedures to evaluate eligibility.

Patients will be asked to confirm that they have one of these conditions, but they don’t have to specify which one.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.