COVID-19 vaccine opening up to more Ohioans on Monday

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to more Ohioans with preexisting medical conditions.
Ohio is in Phase 1B of the vaccination process. The first part of the phase started Jan. 25, opening up vaccines to Ohioans who have a developmental or intellectual disability plus a qualifying medical condition listed below.
Starting Monday, eligibility is expanding to anyone with one of the following conditions:
- Sickle cell anemia
- Down syndrome
- Cystic fibrosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care
- People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders
- Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders
- Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders
- People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients
Eligible Ohioans with one of the specific qualifying medical conditions can get vaccinated from a provider of their choice.
Ohio is not requiring any additional documentation or proof of eligibility, but providers may develop their own screening and monitoring procedures to evaluate eligibility.
Patients will be asked to confirm that they have one of these conditions, but they don’t have to specify which one.
For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.