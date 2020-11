The test is free and you do not need an appointment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another COVID-19 test site is popping up in Youngstown Thursday.

It’ll be at St. Edwards Church on Tod Lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The test is free and you do not need an appointment.

You do not have to be showing symptoms to get a test.

You must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.