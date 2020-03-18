Watch COVID-19 special coverage on Wednesday via website, app & TV

There are several opportunities today for special programming about the coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we navigate through the information that is coming out locally, at the state level and from Washington, 33 WYTV is committed to bringing you the most up to date information in the fastest way possible.

Today, Wednesday, March 18, you will have several opportunities to watch special programming about the coronavirus on 33 WYTV, our mobile app and website to stay informed on breaking developments.

ABC will air “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” at 1 p.m. During that time, we will air a local tie-in with ABC’s coverage beginning at 1:25 p.m. At that time, we will speak to you, our viewers, directly.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will also give his daily update on COVID-19 in the state.

At 7 p.m., WYTV will join our Nexstar stations in the state to bring you “Coronavirus in Ohio.” The live broadcast will be streamed on our mobile app and website.

“Coronavirus in Ohio” is a very special opportunity for you to speak with public officials, including Gov. DeWine and Health Director Amy Acton, about this crisis. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to coronavirus@wcmh.com.