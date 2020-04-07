COVID-19 precautions change some curbside trash and recycling services

This is in order to better protect the health and safety of their workers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In order to better protect the health and safety of their workers, some local waste collection companies have requested or required changes to how they collect trash and recycling at the curb.

For all companies, it is important to make sure all trash is bagged and the bags are tied shut.

Medical sharps need to be in proper containers, usually a thick plastic bottle like one used for laundry detergent, sealed shut and marked as SHARPS.

Recycling should be empty and loose (not bagged) in the cart or recycling bin.

All trash and recycling should be placed at the curb the night before pickup.

Make sure you are only putting accepted items in recycling bins. The less sorting the workers have to do to remove non-recyclable items, the safer they are.

The items accepted varies depending on the hauler who picks up the recyclables, so check with the hauler or call Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste District for more information.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waster Districts “collection facility” at 5138 Enterprise Blvd., Warren is currently closed to the public until further notice due to Governor DeWine’s stay at home order.

Residents can call after May 1 to find out when the collection facility will reopen.

Below are new policies or recommendations for some of the largest waste haulers in Trumbull and Geauga Counties. If your hauler is not on this list, please contact them for more information.

Republic Services: All trash must be bagged and inside curbside carts or trash cans. Yard waste and bulk item (furniture, mattresses, etc) pickup is suspended until further notice. Any items outside the trash cart or garbage can will be left at the curb. For customers who do not have carted service, they will accept wasted placed in bags only. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.

Waste Management: All trash must be bagged and inside curbside carts or trash cans. Yard waste and bulk item (furniture, mattresses, etc) pickup is suspended until further notice. Any items outside the trash cart or garbage can will be left at the curb.

Warren Municipal: No changes reported to residential trash and recycling services.

Rumpke: Issued recommendations for curbside trash and recycling services. In addition to the safety requests for all haulers above, they request you wipe down or hose out your cart/can periodically.

Ohio Valley Waste: No changes reported to residential trash and recycling services.

Kimble Recycling & Disposal: Issued recommendations for curbside trash and recycling services. In addition to the safety requests for all haulers above, they are requesting that customers temporarily hold onto bulk items and fit all waste into the cart/can if possible.

Sunburst Environmental Services: No changes reported to residential garbage collection services.

Community drop-off recycling sites for bottles, cans, paper, etc. will remain open to the public and will continue to be serviced on their normally scheduled days.

Any questions should be directed to your waste hauler or the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste District at 1-800-707-2673.