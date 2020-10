Anyone can be tested for free -- you do not need to have an appointment or a referral

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at a church in Youngstown on Thursday.

It will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health will be doing the tests.

Anyone can be tested for free while supplies last. You do not need to have an appointment or a referral.

There will be several other pop-up testing sites throughout the city over the next few weeks.