COVID-19 outbreaks under control at two Youngstown nursing homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown city health officials say coronavirus outbreaks at two local nursing homes are now under control.

Problems were reported at Park Vista and Omni Manor last month.

Since then, workers at Park Vista were given over 50 test kits and all residents and staff at Omni Manor have been tested for COVID-19.

“I talk with them daily and our director of environmental health talks with Park Vista daily. They send us a list of patients that are positive and their temperatures each day and let us know if there’s been any change in their symptoms or if they’re been moved to the hospital or whatnot. So I feel that this open communication is very positive,” said Erin Bishop, Youngstown city’s health commissioner.

Health officials think we’ll see a jump in new cases as test results get released.

So far, there have not been any more outbreaks at any other nursing homes in Mahoning County.